Beautician found murdered in Phuket





PHUKET: A beautician was found murdered in a guesthouse room in Thalang district of this southern island resort province on Saturday and a Greek national is suspected of the crime, police said.

Niramol Iadkaew, 44, a native of Phatthalung, was found at about 3pm lying face down on the bed in a room she rented at Bang Thao Guesthouse in tambon Choeng Thale. She was wearing a green blouse and and blue skirt, her hands and feet were tied and her mouth stuffed with a piece of black cloth. A deep wound was found on her forehead with multiple bruises on her head and body.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



