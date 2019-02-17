Beautician found murdered in Phuket

PHUKET: A beautician was found murdered in a guesthouse room in Thalang district of this southern island resort province on Saturday and a Greek national is suspected of the crime, police said.
Niramol Iadkaew, 44, a native of Phatthalung, was found at about 3pm lying face down on the bed in a room she rented at Bang Thao Guesthouse in tambon Choeng Thale. She was wearing a green blouse and and blue skirt, her hands and feet were tied and her mouth stuffed with a piece of black cloth. A deep wound was found on her forehead with multiple bruises on her head and body.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN
BANGKOK POST
