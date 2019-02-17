Pattaya Walking Street during daytime

Pattaya Walking Street during daytime. Photo: Orientalgetaway.

Pattaya

Young Indian loses control of his vehicle and flips his car onto a taxi waiting at a red light

By TN / February 17, 2019

Pattaya – A foreign national from India, Mr. S. S., whose age was not given to the press but appeared in his early twenties, lost control of his vehicle this morning around 6:00AM at a major intersection and flipped his car onto a taxi waiting at a red light.

The taxi driver, 50, was remarkably uninjured. He stated to the Pattaya News that Mr. S. came through a red light at high speed and lost control of his vehicle, smashing into a light pole in the middle of the street and flipping his vehicle onto the taxi.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

