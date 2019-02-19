Traffic congestion in Bangkok

Traffic congestion in Bangkok. Photo: tpsdave (Pixabay).

Bangkok

Spaniard nabbed for ‘handcuffing, raping’ Thai woman

By TN / February 19, 2019

A Spanish national has been arrested for allegedly handcuffing and raping a Thai woman in a Bangkok condominium.

J. V. L., 30, an Internet marketer, was apprehended on charges of forcible rape of a defenceless victim, said Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, during a media conference on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

