Spaniard nabbed for ‘handcuffing, raping’ Thai woman

A Spanish national has been arrested for allegedly handcuffing and raping a Thai woman in a Bangkok condominium.
J. V. L., 30, an Internet marketer, was apprehended on charges of forcible rape of a defenceless victim, said Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, during a media conference on Tuesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
