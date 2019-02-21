Two foreigners caught on video driving recklessly in Jomtien

Pattaya’s head of police has promised to throw the book at two foreigners caught on video riding recklessly in the Jomtien area of Pattaya.
A video clip that is being widely viewed on social media showed the two men stuck at the lights before they race each other with one man seen splaying his legs and doing a wheelie.
