Pattani Buddhist temple fired on





A Buddhist temple was fired at allegedly by insurgents on Wednesday night but no one was injured, police said.

Police said Wat Thep Nimit in Moo 5 village in Tambon Ban Klang in Panare district was fired at about 10 times.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

