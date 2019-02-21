Pattani Buddhist temple fired on

A Buddhist temple was fired at allegedly by insurgents on Wednesday night but no one was injured, police said.
Police said Wat Thep Nimit in Moo 5 village in Tambon Ban Klang in Panare district was fired at about 10 times.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.