Engine Malfunction Reported on Prayuth’s Plane

By TN / February 21, 2019

BANGKOK — An air force plane carrying junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha was forced to return to Bangkok for an emergency landing Thursday morning due to a reported mechanical problem.

The junta leader, who was scheduled to visit Koh Samui, had to delay his departure by an hour and a half after pilots discovered a malfunction in one of the C-130’s propellers about 45 minutes after takeoff.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

