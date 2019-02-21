Engine Malfunction Reported on Prayuth’s Plane





BANGKOK — An air force plane carrying junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha was forced to return to Bangkok for an emergency landing Thursday morning due to a reported mechanical problem.

The junta leader, who was scheduled to visit Koh Samui, had to delay his departure by an hour and a half after pilots discovered a malfunction in one of the C-130’s propellers about 45 minutes after takeoff.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

