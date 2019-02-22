Bangkok: Construction worker killed in building fall





A female worker was killed when she accidentally fell from a building under construction in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district on Thursday.

Jenjira Jenjunthuek, 30, died after she fell from the 15th floor of the site on Pradiphat Road in Sam Sen Nai subdistrict.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



