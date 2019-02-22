Buildings in Bangkok

Buildings in Bangkok. Photo: Pexels (Pixabay).

Bangkok: Construction worker killed in building fall

By TN / February 22, 2019

A female worker was killed when she accidentally fell from a building under construction in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district on Thursday.

Jenjira Jenjunthuek, 30, died after she fell from the 15th floor of the site on Pradiphat Road in Sam Sen Nai subdistrict.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

