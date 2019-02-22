Thai fire engine and firefighters

Thai fire engine and firefighters. Photo: Roland Dobbins.

Isan

Sakon Nakhon: Fire guts mattress warehouse

By TN / February 22, 2019

SAKON NAKHON: A warehouse and about 1,000 stored mattresses went up in flames in Muang district on Thursday evening.

The fire started about 6pm at a three-storey warehouse owned by New Mall department store on Rat Patana Road. About 20 fire engines and crews rushed to the scene took about five hours to control the blaze.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRATUAN KAJONVUTTINUN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close