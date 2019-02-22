Sakon Nakhon: Fire guts mattress warehouse





SAKON NAKHON: A warehouse and about 1,000 stored mattresses went up in flames in Muang district on Thursday evening.

The fire started about 6pm at a three-storey warehouse owned by New Mall department store on Rat Patana Road. About 20 fire engines and crews rushed to the scene took about five hours to control the blaze.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRATUAN KAJONVUTTINUN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



