Bang Sue station 60% complete, Red Line to open 2021





BANGKOK, 22nd November 2018 (NNT) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) reported that the construction of Bang Sue Grand Station is more than 60 percent complete, while the Red Line electric train route connecting Bang Sue and Rangsit is expected to open in early 2021.

On Thursday, the acting Governor of the SRT, Voravuth Mala, arranged a press tour at the construction site of Bang Sue Grand Station, the new central railway station in Bangkok that will serve as the largest and most modern rail transport hub in Southeast Asia.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



