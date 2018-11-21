Medical Marijuana.
Thailand Hosts Seminar on Medical Use of Marijuana

By TN / November 21, 2018

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (TNA)- A seminar on medical cannabis is held in Bangkok to exchange views with scholars from Australia, Canada and the Netherlands about the medical benefits of cannabis as Thailand is moving to legalize medical marijuana.

The Justice Ministry hosted the seminar of doctor, pharmacist, farmers, legal experts and practitioner while Thailand National Legislative Assembly (NLA) is to deliberate a bill legalizing medical use of marijuana.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

TN

