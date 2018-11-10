View of the Parliament of Thailan
News

Thai Legislators Pass Medical Marijuana Bill

By TN / November 10, 2018

BANGKOK, Nov 9 (TNA) – Thailand’s National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has passed a legislation to allow licensed medical use of marijuana, submitting the proposal for the government’s consideration.

In a big step towards legalizing medical marijuana, the proposed amendments to the current Drug Act of 1979 which bans marijuana will be forwarded to the Ministry of Public Health and the Cabinet for reviewing within 30 days.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close