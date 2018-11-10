Thai Legislators Pass Medical Marijuana Bill





BANGKOK, Nov 9 (TNA) – Thailand’s National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has passed a legislation to allow licensed medical use of marijuana, submitting the proposal for the government’s consideration.

In a big step towards legalizing medical marijuana, the proposed amendments to the current Drug Act of 1979 which bans marijuana will be forwarded to the Ministry of Public Health and the Cabinet for reviewing within 30 days.

TNA

