Suthep warns not to under-estimate Thaksin’s party branching out tactic





Palang Prachachart Thai (ACT) party founder Suthep Thuagsuban has warned against under-estimating fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s tactic of branching out the Pheu Thai into several new parties to contest the election.

“I have sent out a warning before that Thaksin Shinawatra is employing the tactic to splitting a 1,000-baht banknote into several 100-baht banknotes. This cannot be under-estimated because several 100-baht banknotes when putting together may achieve the target of more than 300 MPs,” said Suthep after attending a ceremony to open the new head office of the party on Friday morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



