Suthep during the Bangkok Shut Down protests celebrating the Chinese New year, carrying a 100 baht notes fan
Suthep warns not to under-estimate Thaksin’s party branching out tactic

By TN / November 10, 2018

Palang Prachachart Thai (ACT) party founder Suthep Thuagsuban has warned against under-estimating fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s tactic of branching out the Pheu Thai into several new parties to contest the election.

“I have sent out a warning before that Thaksin Shinawatra is employing the tactic to splitting a 1,000-baht banknote into several 100-baht banknotes. This cannot be under-estimated because several 100-baht banknotes when putting together may achieve the target of more than 300 MPs,” said Suthep after attending a ceremony to open the new head office of the party on Friday morning.

