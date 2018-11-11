Pattaya duo busted for shaking down littering tourists





PATTAYA: Two men working for Pattaya City Hall face criminal charges after a pair of Chinese tourists complained they were fined 2,000 baht for discarding cigarette butts and never received receipts.

Visanu Ketmuenwai, 27, and Krirkchai Khanthawong, 24, were charged with posing as authorised officials in violation of Section 145 of the Criminal Code. The offence carries a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine up to 20,000 baht. The two had been working with the Pattaya City Special Affairs Division.

