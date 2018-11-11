Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket

PHUKET: A Thai man accused of raping a British tourist in Phuket was tracked down and arrested yesterday (Nov 9), Phuket Provincial Police announced at a press conference this morning (Nov 10).
Chalong Police were notified of an alleged rape of a 24-year-old British woman at 9.06am yesterday morning. Officers were called to the Banana Coffee House on the road to Nai Harn Beach after a foreign woman ran into the shop crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The woman said that she had been assaulted and raped.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Big Joke: UK woman was not raped on Phuket, Thai “sushi maker” arrested
-
Phuket Police investigate rape report by British tourist
-
Singapore crane to raise Phoenix from Phuket seabed
-
Catching illegal guides is tricky: ‘They disguise themselves like tourists’
-
Brit charged, fined after yacht lightning-strike fire