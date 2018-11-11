Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket





PHUKET: A Thai man accused of raping a British tourist in Phuket was tracked down and arrested yesterday (Nov 9), Phuket Provincial Police announced at a press conference this morning (Nov 10).

Chalong Police were notified of an alleged rape of a 24-year-old British woman at 9.06am yesterday morning. Officers were called to the Banana Coffee House on the road to Nai Harn Beach after a foreign woman ran into the shop crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The woman said that she had been assaulted and raped.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

