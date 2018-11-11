Bangkok BRT bus Sunlong SLK6125CNG
Bangkok

General’s son falls to death from mall car park

By TN / November 11, 2018

The eldest son of Gen Panlop Pinmanee fell to his death from the eighth floor of a shopping centre car park in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok on Saturday.

The man, identified later as Ratcharot Pinmanee, 51, was found injured and asking for help in the bushes behind the car park building of The Mall Bang Kapi, said Pol Capt Pongthep Sangpan, deputy investigation chief at the Lat Phrao police station, who was alerted on Saturday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

