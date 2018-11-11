General’s son falls to death from mall car park





The eldest son of Gen Panlop Pinmanee fell to his death from the eighth floor of a shopping centre car park in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok on Saturday.

The man, identified later as Ratcharot Pinmanee, 51, was found injured and asking for help in the bushes behind the car park building of The Mall Bang Kapi, said Pol Capt Pongthep Sangpan, deputy investigation chief at the Lat Phrao police station, who was alerted on Saturday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



