Woman Dies After Hospital Refuses to Treat Acid Attack by Husband





BANGKOK — A justice advocacy group on Sunday morning placed the lifeless body of a woman in front of the hospital that refused her treatment after her husband assaulted her with acid.

Saturday at about 5am, a woman identified as Chorlada took a taxi to hospital with her 12-year-old daughter after her husband splashed her face with acid in a jealous rage. They allegedly tried to go to Bang Mod Hospital, but the taxi rushed them to Rama II Hospital given the mother’s bad condition.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



