Woman Dies After Hospital Refuses to Treat Acid Attack by Husband

BANGKOK — A justice advocacy group on Sunday morning placed the lifeless body of a woman in front of the hospital that refused her treatment after her husband assaulted her with acid.
Saturday at about 5am, a woman identified as Chorlada took a taxi to hospital with her 12-year-old daughter after her husband splashed her face with acid in a jealous rage. They allegedly tried to go to Bang Mod Hospital, but the taxi rushed them to Rama II Hospital given the mother’s bad condition.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
