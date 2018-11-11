Asok Montri at Sukhumvit crossing, Bangkok
Migrant workers’ Bangkok brawl leaves one dead

By TN / November 11, 2018

Police on Sunday morning arrested nine Myanmar migrant workers allegedly involved in a Saturday night brawl in Bangkok that led to one compatriot’s death and injuries to five others.

A brief video circulated widely online showing 20 men fighting with knives and metal pipes near a poultry slaughterhouse on Soi Pridi Phanomyong 44, Khlong Ton Nua sub-district, Wattana district.

Full story: The Nation

By Kittipong Maneerit
The Nation

TN

