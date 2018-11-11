Pick up truck driving on a flooded road in Thailand
PM Orders Officials to Give Extra Care to Flood Victims

By TN / November 11, 2018

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (TNA) — Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered related government agencies to provide extra care for flood victims, especially sick people, said a government spokesman Puttipong Punnakanta.

Gen Prayut is closely monitoring flooding situation in the South, particularly in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district, from concerned state agencies and ordered officials to give extra care to flood victims, said the spokesman.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

TN

