Hua Hin struck by severe flooding

November 10, 2018

Heavy downpours hit southern parts of the country on Friday, triggering flash floods in the tourist district of Hua Hin and other provinces, while Bangkokians have been warned to brace for another round of soaking on Saturday.

Hua Hin, in Prachuap Khiri Khan, was among the areas where floods were reported yesterday. Other areas to suffer included nearby Chumphon province.

