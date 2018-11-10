TAT confirms Chiang Mai tourism continues to grow





CHIANG MAI, 9 November 2018 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Chiang Mai Office disclosed that the northern province’s tourism has grown by four percent this year.

Ms. Phakkhanan Winitchai, Director of TAT, Chiang Mai Office, said statistics from January to August this year shows that Chiang Mai has welcomed approximately 10 million visitors, a four-percent growth from last year, generating over 95 million baht.

