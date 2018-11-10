Big Joke: UK woman was not raped on Phuket, Thai “sushi maker” arrested

Immigration chief Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn has said that a 24 year old UK woman who claimed she was raped on Phuket was penetrated by a finger.
A man is in custody charged with molestation. Surachate praised the local police for wrapping up the investigation within six hours to the satisfaction of the foreign victim.
Full story: Thai Visa News
Thai Visa / Daily News
