Big Joke: UK woman was not raped on Phuket, Thai “sushi maker” arrested

By TN / November 10, 2018

Immigration chief Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn has said that a 24 year old UK woman who claimed she was raped on Phuket was penetrated by a finger.

A man is in custody charged with molestation. Surachate praised the local police for wrapping up the investigation within six hours to the satisfaction of the foreign victim.

