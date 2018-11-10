Court issues arrest warrant for organizer of controversial marathon event





The Chon Buri provincial court on Friday night issued a warrant for the arrest of the organizer of the controversial Charity Chon Buri marathon for alleged public fraud charge after it was suspected that he was trying to escape.

Police at Samet police station sought court’s warrants for the arrest of Thongchai Jiaranai, the organizer, and Kittipat Chonsaranont, the organizing manager, for alleged fraud in connection with proceeds from the marathon event held on October 14.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

