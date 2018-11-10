56 arrested, 80 illegally modified motorcycles seized in Bangkok





Bangkok police seized 80 motorcycles that had been modified for apparent road racing and arrested 56 motorcyclists on Saturday.

Acting traffic police chief Pol Col Nithithorn Jintakanon held a press conference at 2 am to announce the result of the operation to check motorcyclists on roads under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 that was held on Friday through to the early hours of Saturday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

