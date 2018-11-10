Royal Thai Police officer uniform
Bangkok

56 arrested, 80 illegally modified motorcycles seized in Bangkok

By TN / November 10, 2018

Bangkok police seized 80 motorcycles that had been modified for apparent road racing and arrested 56 motorcyclists on Saturday.

Acting traffic police chief Pol Col Nithithorn Jintakanon held a press conference at 2 am to announce the result of the operation to check motorcyclists on roads under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 that was held on Friday through to the early hours of Saturday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close