Road racers charged with affray, with knives

PHUKET: The motorbike riders who ran a red light and slammed into a pickup truck yesterday afternoon have been charged with reckless driving and affray.
The incident occurred at 3:30pm yesterday (Oct 27), when the two motorbikes sped through the Khao Lan intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang and slammed into a pickup truck.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
