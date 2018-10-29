Road in Phuket Island, Thailand.
Phuket

Road racers charged with affray, with knives

By TN / October 29, 2018

PHUKET: The motorbike riders who ran a red light and slammed into a pickup truck yesterday afternoon have been charged with reckless driving and affray.

The incident occurred at 3:30pm yesterday (Oct 27), when the two motorbikes sped through the Khao Lan intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang and slammed into a pickup truck.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close