Road racers charged with affray, with knives





PHUKET: The motorbike riders who ran a red light and slammed into a pickup truck yesterday afternoon have been charged with reckless driving and affray.

The incident occurred at 3:30pm yesterday (Oct 27), when the two motorbikes sped through the Khao Lan intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang and slammed into a pickup truck.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

