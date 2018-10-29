One injured, two killed in Chon Buri car crash





Two passengers were hurled out of a car and killed while the driver was injured in an accident in Chon Buri this morning, which police say was caused by drunk driving.

The Saen Sook police station was alerted at 4am of the fatal accident on the Sai Mitr Samphan road in Moo 6 village of Tambon Ban Peek in Chon Buri’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

