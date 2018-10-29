Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand
Pattaya

One injured, two killed in Chon Buri car crash

By TN / October 29, 2018

Two passengers were hurled out of a car and killed while the driver was injured in an accident in Chon Buri this morning, which police say was caused by drunk driving.

The Saen Sook police station was alerted at 4am of the fatal accident on the Sai Mitr Samphan road in Moo 6 village of Tambon Ban Peek in Chon Buri’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close