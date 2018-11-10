Yala policeman killed attempting to arrest drug suspects





A policeman was shot and killed while attempting to arrest youths during a kratom drinks party in Yala’s Yaha district Friday night.

Police said Pol Cpl Afnan Yadaha, 25, died at the Yaha district hospital at 11pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

