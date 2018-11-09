Pick up on a flooded road in Thailand
South

Flooding triggers urgent measures in Prachuap Khiri Khan

By TN / November 9, 2018

Bang Saphan Hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan transferred 10 patients in critical condition to the provincial hospital on Thursday night amid heavy flooding triggered by more than 200 millimetres of rainfall in just 24 hours.

At least five schools had to stay closed on Friday morning.

