Measles continue to spread in Pattani





Health officials in the three southernmost provinces are still unable to contain the spread of measles especially in Pattani province where an average of 10-15 new cases are being reported each day with five fatalities so far.

The accumulated number of measles cases in Pattani has jumped to more than 600 with about 60 of those affected being hospitalized, including 26 who suffer from complications.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

