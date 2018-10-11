Measles Outbreak Kills 5 Children in Thailand’s Deep South Province

A measles outbreak in Thailand’s southernmost province of Yala killed five children and infected more than 300 others a month after their parents declined government efforts to get them vaccinated, a health official said Wednesday.
Dr. Songkran Maichum, a public health physician, said officials have reacted by traveling to the infected areas and accelerating the vaccination program.
“The measles virus has continued to spread, especially in the areas where fewer children were vaccinated,” he said. “We found 341 people infected from Sept. 1 to Oct. 9.”
Measles, a highly contagious and infectious airborne disease caused by a virus, usually develops 10-12 days after exposure to an infected person. It spreads easily through the coughs or sneezes of infected people and can lead to deadly complications.
Symptoms begin with fever, nasal congestion, drooping red eyes and susceptibility to light. By the fourth day, victims begin to suffer from high fever and a reddish-brown rash will appear.
“To control the measles outbreak in Yala, a full set of personnel and vaccinations were deployed,” Songkran said.
