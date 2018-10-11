Parking building at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok
Bangkok

Pickup truck plunges 6 stories from rooftop parking lot, driver jumps out in time

By TN / October 11, 2018

A pickup truck this morning plunged six stories from a car park on top of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) office building outside of Bangkok.

The driver escaped just in time — narrowly avoiding death.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

