Pickup truck plunges 6 stories from rooftop parking lot, driver jumps out in time

A pickup truck this morning plunged six stories from a car park on top of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) office building outside of Bangkok.
The driver escaped just in time — narrowly avoiding death.
Full story: coconuts.co
By Coconuts Bangkok
