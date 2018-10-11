Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket
Phuket

Scavenger killed, hit by Benz driven by Brit in Phuket

By TN / October 11, 2018

PHUKET: A scavenger crossing a road in Thalang district was hit and killed by a Mercedes-Benz driven by a British man in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fatal collision with the man and his pushcart occurred on outbound-Thepkasattri Road opposite the PTT Muang Mai petrol station in tambon Thepkassatri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN
BANGKOK POST

