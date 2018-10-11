Scavenger killed, hit by Benz driven by Brit in Phuket

PHUKET: A scavenger crossing a road in Thalang district was hit and killed by a Mercedes-Benz driven by a British man in the early hours of Wednesday.
The fatal collision with the man and his pushcart occurred on outbound-Thepkasattri Road opposite the PTT Muang Mai petrol station in tambon Thepkassatri.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN
BANGKOK POST
