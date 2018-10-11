Pattaya beach
Pattaya

Chinese tourist cheated out of 1,000 baht in Pattaya

By TN / October 11, 2018

A Thai guide and an illegal Chinese guide have been arrested for cheating a Chinese tourist caught littering in Pattaya by altering the receipt after paying a littering fine for him.

China’s Jiang Yuhang, 35, and Thai tour guide Udom Sia Yia, 39, were arrested on warrants issued by the Pattaya provincial court on Tuesday for colluding to falsify official documents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close