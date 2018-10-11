Chinese tourist cheated out of 1,000 baht in Pattaya





A Thai guide and an illegal Chinese guide have been arrested for cheating a Chinese tourist caught littering in Pattaya by altering the receipt after paying a littering fine for him.

China’s Jiang Yuhang, 35, and Thai tour guide Udom Sia Yia, 39, were arrested on warrants issued by the Pattaya provincial court on Tuesday for colluding to falsify official documents.

