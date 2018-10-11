Green Peace carries out plastic garbage collection on Chonburi beach

CHONBURI, 11th October 2018 (NNT) – Green Peace has carried out a collection of garbage on Wonnapa Beach in Chonburi province to promote awareness of companies overusing plastic.
Green Peace Southeast Asia is carrying out an inspection of plastic waste, seeking to reveal brand-names that result in large quantities of plastic garbage. The group chose Wonnapa Beach of Chonburi as the site of a random collection of discarded packaging, picking up 2,781 pieces of plastic garbage which was then separated into 817 pieces bearing international brands, 1,606 pieces with domestic branding and 358 pieces of indecipherable origin. Up to 91 percent of the waste was food containers.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
