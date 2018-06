About 260,000 tonnes of trash, including 52,200 tonnes of electronic trash, were imported into Thailand during the January-May period this year compared to 116,000 tonnes imported for the whole of last year, said Customs Department spokesman Mr Chaiyuth Khamkhun.

He attributed the substantial increase of imported wastes, especially from China, to the Chinese government’s ban on the importation of electronic trash and plastic trash for recycling.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS