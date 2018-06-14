Thursday, June 14, 2018
Home > Asia > U.S., British Officials Warn World Cup Fans Could Be Hacked In Russia

U.S., British Officials Warn World Cup Fans Could Be Hacked In Russia

Windows laptop keyboard
TN Asia 0

U.S. and British intelligence officials are warning soccer fans traveling to Russia for the World Cup that their mobile phones and computers could be hacked by cyberspies.

William Evanina, director of the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said on June 13 that in Russia, even people who believe they are unimportant can be targeted by hackers.

“Anyone traveling to Russia to attend the World Cup should be clear-eyed about the cyber-risks involved,” Evanina said in a statement.

“If you’re planning on taking a mobile phone, laptop, PDA, or other electronic device with you — make no mistake — any data on those devices (especially your personally identifiable information) may be accessed by the Russian government or cybercriminals,” he said.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Skyscrapers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia Will Hold General Election on May 9

Iranian girls

Early Results Show Record-High Turnout in Iran’s Election

Myanmar man in traditional Burmese male wear called "longyi"

Rights Groups Call on Myanmar For Details About ‘Disappeared’ Kachin Christians

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close