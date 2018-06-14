U.S., British Officials Warn World Cup Fans Could Be Hacked In Russia

U.S. and British intelligence officials are warning soccer fans traveling to Russia for the World Cup that their mobile phones and computers could be hacked by cyberspies.

William Evanina, director of the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said on June 13 that in Russia, even people who believe they are unimportant can be targeted by hackers.

“Anyone traveling to Russia to attend the World Cup should be clear-eyed about the cyber-risks involved,” Evanina said in a statement.

“If you’re planning on taking a mobile phone, laptop, PDA, or other electronic device with you — make no mistake — any data on those devices (especially your personally identifiable information) may be accessed by the Russian government or cybercriminals,” he said.

