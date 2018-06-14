Thursday, June 14, 2018
Home > Asia > Islamic State reportedly mass executes own members

Islamic State reportedly mass executes own members

ISIS convoy
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Islamic State (IS) has been mass executing their own members after several battlefield woes in both Syria and Iraq, Qutri Al-Obeidi, the leader of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) in Al-Anbar, said on Wednesday, June 13, according to Al-Maalomah website.

“Hegeen region, which is 40 kilometers away from Qaim town, west of Anbar, saw the biggest mass executions among the Islamic State militants after the leaders killed around 90 members and threw their bodies in Euphrates River, as they were reluctant about the defense battles against Syrian army, which carries out operations to liberate regions near the borders,” Obeidi stated, as quoted by Iraq News.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Ibrahim Khalil border, crossing point between Turkey and Iraq

Turkish military reportedly advances 26km into Iraqi territory

Pasay Rotonda EDSA - Taft Avenue

37 People Feared Dead in Southern Philippine City Mall Fire

Prime Minister of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Kid Arrested for ‘Insulting’ Erdogan on Facebook

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close