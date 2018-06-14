Islamic State reportedly mass executes own members

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Islamic State (IS) has been mass executing their own members after several battlefield woes in both Syria and Iraq, Qutri Al-Obeidi, the leader of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) in Al-Anbar, said on Wednesday, June 13, according to Al-Maalomah website.

“Hegeen region, which is 40 kilometers away from Qaim town, west of Anbar, saw the biggest mass executions among the Islamic State militants after the leaders killed around 90 members and threw their bodies in Euphrates River, as they were reluctant about the defense battles against Syrian army, which carries out operations to liberate regions near the borders,” Obeidi stated, as quoted by Iraq News.

