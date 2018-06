Bangkok police have launched a manhunt for four young men who filmed themselves performing a ‘free-running’ show by jumping and running on the hoods of vehicles stuck in Bangkok traffic.

Pol General Chalermkiart Sriworakhan, deputy police commissioner general, said he has ordered Metropolitan Police chief Pol Lt-General Charnthep Sesawej to locate and investigate the four “Youtubers”.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation