Sampeng market raided, 60k pirated cups seized

Nine people were arrested and about 60,000 pirated cups of many brands seized, including Yeti coolers, when the Department of Special Investigation raided 10 locations at Sampeng market on Wednesday.

DSI director-general Paisith Wongmuang said on Thursday the raid was part of an operation in response to complaints from trademark holders. The operation targeted manufacturing plants, warehouses and wholesale premises supplying the falsely branded cups.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG

BANGKOK POST