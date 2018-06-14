Korat: 39-year old man extolled for pulling toddler out of burning car

SAMUT SAKHON, 14th June 2018 (NNT) – A 39-year-old truck driver, who risked his life to save a toddler caught inside a burning car in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday, said he too had a daughter at home and did not fear for his own life when saving the child.

Prasit Saraban saw a car engulfed in flames on Mittraphap Road while on his way back to Samut Sakhon province where his company is located. He got out of his truck to offer help and found that the only passenger left in the flaming vehicle was a toddler. He rushed to the car and managed to pull the baby out of the blazing vehicle.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand