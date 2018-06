Storms over the past few days have wreaked havoc across several parts of Omkoi district and areas in Muang district of Chiang Mai with forecasters saying there will be no let-up in the bad weather for the next few days.

Omkoi district appeared to have suffered the worst as of Wednesday morning with several tambons struggling to deal with landslides, floods, damaged roads and blackouts.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS