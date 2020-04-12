Sun. Apr 12th, 2020

Dozens of people arrested violating Coronavirus emergency decree performing cam shows in Pattaya

Street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District

A street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov.


Chonburi – At 12:30 AM this morning dozens of people were arrested in Chonburi after a tip from a concerned citizen of a large group holding an underground cam show at a luxury home in the Greater Pattaya area.

The raid was led by Col. Chiddecha Songroom, director of the Nong Prue Police Station as well as Police Colonel Yongyut Wanwan-nue and Lt. Col. Kengsart Nuanphong, along with a Transnational crime unit and the tourist police. The Pattaya News accompanied the police on the raid.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

