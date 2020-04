KANCHANABURI: The bodies of two girl students who went missing on Friday in the Kwai Noi river in this western province were recovered on Sunday, authorities said.

The first body was found on Sunday morning stuck at a fish basket near Wat Chorakhae Phuak in tambon Chorakhe Phuak of Dan Makham Tia district by villagers.

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

