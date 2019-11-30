Foreign tour guide missing in Kwai Noi River





KANCHANABURI: Rescuers continued to search on Saturday for a tour guide from Kyrgyzstan who went missing after he jumped into the Kwai Noi River in Sai Yok district to swim late Thursday night.

Izat Alimbaev, 26, was leading more than 20 tourists from his country on a holiday trip to the river, said Pol Capt Apichai Phumchai, deputy investigation chief at the Sai Yok police station, who was alerted on Friday morning.

