About 30 people were injured, one seriously, when a bus taking students on a school trip ran off the road in Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi province on Thursday.

The Kanchanaburi rescue network said the bus was going down an incline. The driver lost control and it plunged 10 metres off the road before coming to a stop in a ditch.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

