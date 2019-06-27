No Excessive Preservatives Found in Most Noodle Brands





BANGKOK, June 27 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Foundation for Consumers (FFC)’s random checks found most fermented rice noodle or Khanom Jeen were safe from the use of excessive preservatives.

The results have much improved from the survey two years ago when it found about 17% of the fresh Khanom Jeen noodle samples at fresh markets contained excessive amounts of the preservative benzoic acid.

