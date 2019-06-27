Thu. Jun 27th, 2019

No Excessive Preservatives Found in Most Noodle Brands

Street vendor cooking noodles

A street vendor cooks noodles. Photo: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meagan Schutter/Released.


BANGKOK, June 27 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Foundation for Consumers (FFC)’s random checks found most fermented rice noodle or Khanom Jeen were safe from the use of excessive preservatives.

The results have much improved from the survey two years ago when it found about 17% of the fresh Khanom Jeen noodle samples at fresh markets contained excessive amounts of the preservative benzoic acid.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

