Wed. Jun 26th, 2019

41 percent of vegetables in Thai markets exceed contamination standards

Taling Chan floating market

Taling Chan floating market in Bangkok. Paolobon140.


Pesticide watchdog Thai-PAN has today (Wednesday) published its most recent survey, which reveals that 41% of all vegetables in Thailand’s fresh markets are contaminated with chemical pesticides to a level that exceeds internationally acceptable standards. 12 types of banned chemicals were also discovered.

Ms. Prokchol Ousap, coordinator of Thailand Pesticide Alert Network (Thai-PAN), reported that the organization recently collected 286 samples of vegetables in collaboration with agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), provincial health officials, Tambon health workers, members of national farmer council, consumers’ association and civil society.

