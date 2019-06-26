Foreign tourist hit by motorbike crossing Second Road near Central Festival Mall





Pattaya – Yesterday afternoon a foreign tourist estimated to be in his early fifties was struck crossing Second Road Near Central Festival by a motorbike that some witnesses claim was speeding.

The foreign tourist was seriously injured and unable to move. His name was not given to the press. The driver of the motorcycle, a Thai national, was also injured although not as severely.

