Foreign tourist hit by motorbike crossing Second Road near Central Festival Mall

Thai ambulance

Thai ambulance. Photo: @e20ive / Twitter.


Pattaya – Yesterday afternoon a foreign tourist estimated to be in his early fifties was struck crossing Second Road Near Central Festival by a motorbike that some witnesses claim was speeding.

The foreign tourist was seriously injured and unable to move. His name was not given to the press. The driver of the motorcycle, a Thai national, was also injured although not as severely.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

