Wed. Jun 26th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Cannabis clinic immediately reaches limit after opening

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri. Photo: Seksan Phonsuwan.


Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital has announced that its medical cannabis clinic, which opened on Monday, will not accept any more patients as the clinic had reached its limit.

The hospital, renowned for traditional medicine based treatment, was endorsed by the Public Health Ministry to distribute medical cannabis to patients as part of the ministry’s effort to come up with a medical cannabis model for hospitals nationwide.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cargo container crushes woman in Ayutthaya

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Norwegian man seriously injured in Lopburi crash

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Over 4,500 endangered baby turtles seized from passenger van in Tak province

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

PM Announces Great Importance on Anti-narcotic Fights

44 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bank of Thailand eyes measures to curb hot money

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

41 percent of vegetables in Thai markets exceed contamination standards

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Foreign tourist hit by motorbike crossing Second Road near Central Festival Mall

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close