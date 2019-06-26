Cannabis clinic immediately reaches limit after opening

Cannabis clinic immediately reaches limit after opening1 min read
Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital has announced that its medical cannabis clinic, which opened on Monday, will not accept any more patients as the clinic had reached its limit.
The hospital, renowned for traditional medicine based treatment, was endorsed by the Public Health Ministry to distribute medical cannabis to patients as part of the ministry’s effort to come up with a medical cannabis model for hospitals nationwide.
By The Nation