Wed. May 22nd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

“Cannabis Walk Thailand” starts in Phichit province

1 min read
13 mins ago TN
Medical Marijuana.

Medical Marijuana. Photo: Circe Denyer.


Campaigners for easier access to medicinal cannabis began their 268km “Cannabis Walk Thailand” today at Wachiraphotiyarn Monastery in the northern province of Phichit. The march will end at Wat Bang Pla More in the central province of Suphan Buri and is to highlight their demand for cannabis to be removed from the list of narcotic drugs and treated as medicinal herb.

The long march is being organized by 11 civic groups and is led by Mr. Decha Siripat, president of the Khao Kwan foundation, who has spent many years researching cannabis for medical use and whose foundation has distributed free cannabis extracts to many patients.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man held for beating, stripping karaoke woman in Lampang

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Thai troops intercept large haul of ketamine and kill four drug couriers

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Traffic congested as 22 tonnes of steel bars spill from truck on to Rama II road

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand to formally introduce LGBT Education in Thai School System

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

“Cannabis Walk Thailand” starts in Phichit province

13 mins ago TN
2 min read

Jokowi Vows Action against Rioters after 6 Killed in Indonesian Election Unrest

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bee hunter, 70, thought killed by bees on Bueng Kan mountaintop

23 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close