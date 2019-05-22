“Cannabis Walk Thailand” starts in Phichit province





Campaigners for easier access to medicinal cannabis began their 268km “Cannabis Walk Thailand” today at Wachiraphotiyarn Monastery in the northern province of Phichit. The march will end at Wat Bang Pla More in the central province of Suphan Buri and is to highlight their demand for cannabis to be removed from the list of narcotic drugs and treated as medicinal herb.

The long march is being organized by 11 civic groups and is led by Mr. Decha Siripat, president of the Khao Kwan foundation, who has spent many years researching cannabis for medical use and whose foundation has distributed free cannabis extracts to many patients.

