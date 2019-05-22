Wed. May 22nd, 2019

Thailand to formally introduce LGBT Education in Thai School System

Young Thai female students

Young Thai female students. Photo: suc / Pixabay.


Thailand – Change.org reported on its website on Saturday that its campaign to introduce LGBT education in health and physical activity curricula, starting at Grade 1, has proved successful and will be implemented from the first semester of this year’s educational calendar.

In a statement from Danny Kittinan Daramadhaj, President of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand who launched the campaign said: “The modifications to health and physical education curricula covering sexual diversity for Grades 1 through 12 have been completed today, and are ready to be deployed in schools from this month (May)”.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

